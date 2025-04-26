Alleged Assault on Hawkers Stirs Political Controversy in Mumbai
A case in Mumbai involves nine political party members who allegedly assaulted hawkers in Shivaji Park, demanding their names and Aadhaar cards. No arrests have been made, but the accused were issued notices. The area, a traditional stronghold of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, is under investigation.
A tense situation has emerged in central Mumbai's Shivaji Park following allegations against nine individuals affiliated with a political party. These individuals reportedly harassed and physically assaulted hawkers in the area by demanding their names and Aadhaar cards, according to the police.
While the incident occurred on Friday, no arrests have been made. However, authorities have issued notices to the accused, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. The investigation into the alleged assault is still active.
The area has historically been a bastion for the undivided Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, adding a layer of political sensitivity to the case. Law enforcement is urging residents to remain calm while the inquiry continues.
