Left Menu

Alleged Assault on Hawkers Stirs Political Controversy in Mumbai

A case in Mumbai involves nine political party members who allegedly assaulted hawkers in Shivaji Park, demanding their names and Aadhaar cards. No arrests have been made, but the accused were issued notices. The area, a traditional stronghold of Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 23:39 IST
Alleged Assault on Hawkers Stirs Political Controversy in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense situation has emerged in central Mumbai's Shivaji Park following allegations against nine individuals affiliated with a political party. These individuals reportedly harassed and physically assaulted hawkers in the area by demanding their names and Aadhaar cards, according to the police.

While the incident occurred on Friday, no arrests have been made. However, authorities have issued notices to the accused, as confirmed by officials on Saturday. The investigation into the alleged assault is still active.

The area has historically been a bastion for the undivided Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, adding a layer of political sensitivity to the case. Law enforcement is urging residents to remain calm while the inquiry continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025