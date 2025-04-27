Left Menu

Massive Haul: Engineer Caught in Corruption Scandal

The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Telangana has arrested B Hari Ram, an Irrigation Department official, for amassing disproportionate assets. Searches at various properties linked to him uncovered vast and valuable holdings allegedly acquired through unlawful practices. Investigations are ongoing to assess the full extent of his possessions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 10:21 IST
Massive Haul: Engineer Caught in Corruption Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An official from Telangana's Irrigation Department has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for possessing assets beyond his known income sources.

B Hari Ram, Engineer-in-Chief at the Irrigation and CAD Department in Gajwel, is accused of accumulating wealth through unlawful means, the ACB reported on Saturday. Extensive searches uncovered properties including villas, farmland, and commercial spaces, significantly surpassing his legitimate earnings.

The investigation revealed properties such as villas, commercial spaces, and vast agricultural lands, suggesting misuse of his official capacity. Valued at several crores, the assets were found at his home and 13 other locations, linked to him and relatives. Ram's arrest marks a serious step in ongoing corruption probes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025