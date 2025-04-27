Massive Haul: Engineer Caught in Corruption Scandal
The Anti-Corruption Bureau in Telangana has arrested B Hari Ram, an Irrigation Department official, for amassing disproportionate assets. Searches at various properties linked to him uncovered vast and valuable holdings allegedly acquired through unlawful practices. Investigations are ongoing to assess the full extent of his possessions.
An official from Telangana's Irrigation Department has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for possessing assets beyond his known income sources.
B Hari Ram, Engineer-in-Chief at the Irrigation and CAD Department in Gajwel, is accused of accumulating wealth through unlawful means, the ACB reported on Saturday. Extensive searches uncovered properties including villas, farmland, and commercial spaces, significantly surpassing his legitimate earnings.
The investigation revealed properties such as villas, commercial spaces, and vast agricultural lands, suggesting misuse of his official capacity. Valued at several crores, the assets were found at his home and 13 other locations, linked to him and relatives. Ram's arrest marks a serious step in ongoing corruption probes.
