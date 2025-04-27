Fadnavis Denies Missing Pakistani Nationals in Maharashtra
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, assured that no Pakistani nationals are missing in the state. All are accounted for and will be deported according to central directives. Amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack, India has revoked their visas. Water storage concerns were also addressed.
In a firm statement on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed reports suggesting that Pakistani nationals were unaccounted for in the state.
Assuring the public, Fadnavis stated that all such individuals are accounted for and that arrangements are underway to ensure their deportation, aligning with instructions from the central government.
The minister was in Pune to partake in a Pune Municipal Corporation event, where he also addressed the state's dwindling water reserves, indicating that current water storage levels are gravely low at 38%.
