Fadnavis Denies Missing Pakistani Nationals in Maharashtra

In a firm statement on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed reports suggesting that Pakistani nationals were unaccounted for in the state.

Assuring the public, Fadnavis stated that all such individuals are accounted for and that arrangements are underway to ensure their deportation, aligning with instructions from the central government.

The minister was in Pune to partake in a Pune Municipal Corporation event, where he also addressed the state's dwindling water reserves, indicating that current water storage levels are gravely low at 38%.

