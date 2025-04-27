Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Bandar Abbas: Devastating Explosion Claims Lives

A catastrophic explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas port has resulted in at least 25 fatalities and over 700 injuries. The blast, believed to have been caused by chemical materials, has severely damaged the Shahid Rajaee container hub. An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Updated: 27-04-2025 13:50 IST
At least 25 people have died, and more than 700 are injured following a powerful explosion at Iran's Bandar Abbas port, local media reported. The blast, which occurred in the Shahid Rajaee section, is suspected to have been caused by chemical materials, causing significant damage to the country's largest container hub.

The explosion's impact was felt kilometers away, shattering windows and damaging shipping containers. Firefighters have been working tirelessly to extinguish the fire, with 80% controlled by Sunday morning. The crisis management organization confirmed ongoing treatments for 190 individuals affected by the incident.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni visited the site, confirming operations have partially resumed. An investigation, ordered by President Masoud Pezeshkian, aims to determine the exact cause, amid suspicions of poor chemical storage. Iran's ongoing nuclear talks in Oman remain unrelated to the explosion, which adds to a series of industrial mishaps in the country.

