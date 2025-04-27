Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Couple Caught in Rs 12 Lakh Job Scam

A Navi Mumbai couple has been accused of cheating a man out of Rs 12 lakh by promising a government job for his daughter. Despite taking the money, the couple failed to deliver the job. A case has been registered, and a probe is underway to check for other victims.

Updated: 27-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:58 IST
A couple from Navi Mumbai has been implicated in a scheme where they allegedly swindled a man out of Rs 12 lakh. The incident involved the couple's promise to use their connections to secure a government job for the man's daughter, a commitment they never fulfilled. This case has been officially registered by the police under sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The accused, identified as Neelkant Subash Gosavi, 35, and his wife, Priya, allegedly gained the trust of the victim over the span of several months, persuading him of their influence within governmental circles, specifically the Income Tax department.

Despite receiving multiple payments, the couple did not facilitate the promised job or return the money, leading to significant financial distress for the victim. The authorities have launched an investigation to determine if there are additional victims of this alleged scam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

