Youthful Tributes and Preparing for a New Papal Era
Following Pope Francis' funeral, hundreds of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square to honor the late pontiff, postponing a youth-centric event for future saint Carlo Acutis. The event reflects on Francis' impact on youth as the Catholic Church anticipates electing his successor amid challenges.
In the heart of Vatican City, St. Peter's Square was abuzz with activity as hundreds of thousands gathered to honor Pope Francis, a day after his funeral. The gathering marked the second day of mourning observed by the Catholic Church for its former leader.
Rather than the anticipated focus on millennial saint-to-be Carlo Acutis, the event became a tribute to Francis. Participants, including many young people, filled the square in an outpouring of respect and remembrance for a man who led the 1.4-billion-member Church for 12 years.
The service led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin overshadowed the forthcoming papal conclave, which will soon choose the next pope. This conclave hints at a new chapter for the church, confronting financial and ideological issues. Meanwhile, visitors continue to flock to view Pope Francis' tomb.
(With inputs from agencies.)
