Left Menu

Youthful Tributes and Preparing for a New Papal Era

Following Pope Francis' funeral, hundreds of thousands gathered in St. Peter's Square to honor the late pontiff, postponing a youth-centric event for future saint Carlo Acutis. The event reflects on Francis' impact on youth as the Catholic Church anticipates electing his successor amid challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:08 IST
Youthful Tributes and Preparing for a New Papal Era
Pope Francis

In the heart of Vatican City, St. Peter's Square was abuzz with activity as hundreds of thousands gathered to honor Pope Francis, a day after his funeral. The gathering marked the second day of mourning observed by the Catholic Church for its former leader.

Rather than the anticipated focus on millennial saint-to-be Carlo Acutis, the event became a tribute to Francis. Participants, including many young people, filled the square in an outpouring of respect and remembrance for a man who led the 1.4-billion-member Church for 12 years.

The service led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin overshadowed the forthcoming papal conclave, which will soon choose the next pope. This conclave hints at a new chapter for the church, confronting financial and ideological issues. Meanwhile, visitors continue to flock to view Pope Francis' tomb.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025