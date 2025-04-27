Youthful Tributes and Preparing for a New Papal Era

In the heart of Vatican City, St. Peter's Square was abuzz with activity as hundreds of thousands gathered to honor Pope Francis, a day after his funeral. The gathering marked the second day of mourning observed by the Catholic Church for its former leader.

Rather than the anticipated focus on millennial saint-to-be Carlo Acutis, the event became a tribute to Francis. Participants, including many young people, filled the square in an outpouring of respect and remembrance for a man who led the 1.4-billion-member Church for 12 years.

The service led by Cardinal Pietro Parolin overshadowed the forthcoming papal conclave, which will soon choose the next pope. This conclave hints at a new chapter for the church, confronting financial and ideological issues. Meanwhile, visitors continue to flock to view Pope Francis' tomb.

