School Van Shocker: Abuse Scandal Rocks Navi Mumbai

A major scandal has erupted in Navi Mumbai following the arrest of a 25-year-old school van driver accused of abusing a four-year-old student. According to a police official, the incident came to light on April 24 when the young victim shared details with his family after returning home.

Deeply disturbed by the appalling actions of the van's 'uncle,' the child's parents promptly approached the school's principal. Upon verifying the unsettling claims, they filed a complaint at the local NRI police station. This has led to the arrest of the driver, identified as Sanjeet Das, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Das has been remanded into police custody until April 30, while authorities have taken possession of the school van and are meticulously examining its CCTV footage to gather more evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)