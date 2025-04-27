NIA Probes Pahalgam Terror Attack in Kolkata

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is intensifying its investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack by reaching out to the families of the deceased in Kolkata. On Sunday, officials from NIA met the family of Bitan Adhikari, a victim of the attack, to gather crucial statements.

The attack claimed the lives of 26 people, including tourists from West Bengal: Bitan Adhikari, Samir Guha, and Manish Ranjan. The NIA previously visited Samir Guha's residence in the Behala area to speak with his family, aiming to piece together events leading up to the attack in Kashmir's scenic Baisaran valley.

Joint forces, including police, army, and paramilitary units, are leveraging Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and drones in their extensive search operations across the dense Pir Panjal range. Preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of five to seven terrorists, with assistance from local militants trained in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)