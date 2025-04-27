Tragic Clash in Maharashtra: Mistaken Identity Costs Teacher's Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Latur district as a teacher lost his life due to mistaken identity in a violent clash between two groups. The police revealed that the brawl occurred in Nilanga tehsil's Aundha village on Saturday afternoon.

The conflict originated from a procession marking the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar, celebrated on April 14. Disputes arose during the procession on Friday, and tensions escalated into a violent confrontation the following day.

Guruling Ashok Hasdre, a 38-year-old teacher from Badur village, was mistakenly targeted and attacked by one group while working in his field, as they believed he was part of the opposing faction. He succumbed to severe injuries, leading to the arrest of four individuals out of the ten accused, with further investigations ongoing, according to Sub Inspector Ajay Patil.

(With inputs from agencies.)