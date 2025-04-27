Maharashtra Ensures No Missing Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed all Pakistani nationals in the state are accounted for and will be deported as per federal orders. This follows India's decision to revoke all Pakistani visas amid escalating tensions. Fadnavis urged media restraint while discussing water scarcity in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed concerns about missing Pakistani nationals, assuring that all are accounted for and will be deported promptly.
The deportations follow India's decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens after the Pahalgam massacre. Fadnavis urged media to refrain from spreading misinformation.
Additionally, Fadnavis addressed the ongoing water scarcity issues in the state, noting current dam water levels at 38% and emphasizing strategic planning for resource management.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement