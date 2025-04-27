Left Menu

Maharashtra Ensures No Missing Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed all Pakistani nationals in the state are accounted for and will be deported as per federal orders. This follows India's decision to revoke all Pakistani visas amid escalating tensions. Fadnavis urged media restraint while discussing water scarcity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 19:00 IST
Maharashtra Ensures No Missing Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed concerns about missing Pakistani nationals, assuring that all are accounted for and will be deported promptly.

The deportations follow India's decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens after the Pahalgam massacre. Fadnavis urged media to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Additionally, Fadnavis addressed the ongoing water scarcity issues in the state, noting current dam water levels at 38% and emphasizing strategic planning for resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025