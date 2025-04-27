Maharashtra Ensures No Missing Pakistani Nationals Amid Rising Tensions

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed concerns about missing Pakistani nationals, assuring that all are accounted for and will be deported promptly.

The deportations follow India's decision to revoke visas of Pakistani citizens after the Pahalgam massacre. Fadnavis urged media to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Additionally, Fadnavis addressed the ongoing water scarcity issues in the state, noting current dam water levels at 38% and emphasizing strategic planning for resource management.

(With inputs from agencies.)