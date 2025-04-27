In Search of Peace: The Complex Path to a Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

Efforts to broker a new ceasefire in Gaza have demonstrated modest progress, but an agreement between Israel and Hamas has yet to materialize, Qatar's Prime Minister announced on Sunday. The negotiations face obstacles due to differing objectives between the parties.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar's Foreign Minister, continued diplomatic engagements to facilitate dialogue, meeting with Mossad Director David Barnea in Doha. Meetings indicated willingness from both parties to negotiate, but a common goal remains absent.

Turkey remains actively involved, as Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's communications with Hamas indicate a possible path toward a broader agreement that seeks a two-state solution. Despite the ongoing discussions, Israel's military resumed its offensive since a previous truce failed, aiming to pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages.

