BJP Leader Calls for Religious Harmony After Jama Masjid Incident

BJP state president Madan Rathore emphasized the need for respect among all religions following a controversial incident at Jama Masjid. He urged avoiding actions that may harm religious sentiments and underscored the importance of unity in preventing communal unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 20:22 IST
In response to a controversial incident involving an offensive poster at Jama Masjid, BJP state president Madan Rathore called for religious harmony on Sunday.

An FIR has been lodged against BJP MLA Balmukundacharya for allegedly raising inflammatory slogans inside the mosque. Rathore stressed the significance of respecting all faiths and warned against actions that could provoke or inflame religious sentiments.

Addressing reporters, Rathore urged restraint and emphasized collective efforts toward peace. He encouraged public representatives to work beyond partisan lines, noting that it is a matter of national policy, not politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

