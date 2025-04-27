Left Menu

Farmers Demand Exclusion of Punjab Representatives from Crucial Talks

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal warned of a boycott of the May 4 talks with the Centre if Punjab government representatives attend, following previous tensions and crackdowns at protest sites. Dallewal, representing farmer collectives, demanded continued dialogue without Punjab government participation to address unresolved issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 21:16 IST
Farmers Demand Exclusion of Punjab Representatives from Crucial Talks
Jagjit Singh Dallewal
  • Country:
  • India

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has announced that farmers may boycott the upcoming May 4 talks with the central government if representatives of the Punjab government are present. This warning follows tensions stemming from earlier crackdowns on farm protesters at border sites, which angered farmers nationwide.

In a formal invite from the Union Agriculture Ministry, farmers were notified that both central and Punjab government representatives are expected to attend. Dallewal, who is prominent in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, quickly expressed opposition to Punjab's participation, citing past grievances.

Previously, Punjab Police detained and released farm leaders around Mohali. Evictions at protest sites further strained relations. Dallewal, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, insists on excluding Punjab officials to maintain the discussions' integrity and is awaiting the Centre's decision on this matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025