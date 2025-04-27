Farmers Demand Exclusion of Punjab Representatives from Crucial Talks

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has announced that farmers may boycott the upcoming May 4 talks with the central government if representatives of the Punjab government are present. This warning follows tensions stemming from earlier crackdowns on farm protesters at border sites, which angered farmers nationwide.

In a formal invite from the Union Agriculture Ministry, farmers were notified that both central and Punjab government representatives are expected to attend. Dallewal, who is prominent in the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, quickly expressed opposition to Punjab's participation, citing past grievances.

Previously, Punjab Police detained and released farm leaders around Mohali. Evictions at protest sites further strained relations. Dallewal, emphasizing the importance of dialogue, insists on excluding Punjab officials to maintain the discussions' integrity and is awaiting the Centre's decision on this matter.

