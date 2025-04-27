Violence Erupts: Karni Sena Targets MP Suman’s Convoy

In a dramatic turn of events, Karni Sena activists launched an attack on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman's convoy at the Gabhana Toll Booth, situated on the GT Road between Aligarh and Delhi. The incident, which unfolded on Sunday, caused a collision among vehicles at the toll plaza, slowing down traffic, according to the police.

No injuries were reported in the chaos, as confirmed by Additional SP City MS Pathak. Gyanendra Singh Chauhan, state president of Karni Sena, claimed responsibility for orchestrating the ruckus, validating the group's earlier threats on social media to block Suman's entry into the district. Although tires and some bricks were hurled, Chauhan insisted their aim was to engage in dialogue with Suman, not violence.

The police swiftly acted by arresting five protestors while ensuring Suman's safe passage from the area. In response to the security breach, two officers, including the local police outpost in-charge, were suspended. The SP President, Akhilesh Yadav, condemned the attack, questioning the state government's handling of lawlessness, especially concerning marginalized communities.

