Fake Calls and Seals: Three Arrested for Threatening Officials
Three people were arrested in Sambhal for threatening officials using fake calls and letters in the name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The gang, identified as Nagendra, Sudhir, and Raju, used fake seals to intimidate 33 revenue and 36 police officials. Investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal | Updated: 27-04-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 22:14 IST
- India
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement in Sambhal apprehended three individuals accused of employing fraudulent tactics to threaten state officials.
The arrested, identified as Nagendra, Sudhir, and Raju, have been charged with utilizing fake phone calls and letters bearing the name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
The gang targeted 33 revenue and 36 police officials, intimidating them to influence official procedures. Further investigations are underway to understand the full extent of their operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
