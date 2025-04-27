Fake Calls and Seals: Three Arrested for Threatening Officials

In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement in Sambhal apprehended three individuals accused of employing fraudulent tactics to threaten state officials.

The arrested, identified as Nagendra, Sudhir, and Raju, have been charged with utilizing fake phone calls and letters bearing the name of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The gang targeted 33 revenue and 36 police officials, intimidating them to influence official procedures. Further investigations are underway to understand the full extent of their operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)