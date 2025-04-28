Left Menu

Arrest of Kangleipak Communist Party Members Intensifies in Manipur Amid Ethnic Unrest

Two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East for fundraising activities. As ethnic violence persists, security forces recovered and defused six IEDs. President's rule was imposed in February 2023, following ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, displacing thousands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:42 IST
In a significant crackdown, two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party were arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district, informed the police on Monday. The arrested individuals, Shagolshem Lemba Meitei and Shagolshem Romen Meitei, were reportedly involved in illicit fundraising for their organization.

The arrests followed the discovery and defusal of six IEDs by security forces on Saturday in the T Minou area of Tengnoupal district. These efforts are part of ongoing search operations across Manipur aimed at restoring peace and order amid ongoing ethnic violence since May 2023.

Over 250 people have lost their lives, and thousands have been displaced in the conflict between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The Indian government imposed President's rule in the state on February 13, 2023, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, placing the state assembly under suspended animation until 2027.

