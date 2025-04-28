Left Menu

UN Court to Deliberate on Israel's Humanitarian Aid Obligations in Gaza

The International Court of Justice begins hearings on Israel's responsibilities to facilitate humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza. The UN, Palestinian representatives, and other states will present arguments. A decision may impact international opinions and aid to Israel, though not legally binding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 28-04-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 11:54 IST
The highest court of the United Nations commenced hearings on Monday to debate Israel's obligation to ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories. The case revives attention on the enduring conflict in Gaza as deliberations begin in The Hague.

This week-long session was set in motion after the UN General Assembly requested the International Court of Justice to assess Israel's legal duties, following its decision to restrict the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from its territories.

The hearings coincide with reports of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza due to Israel's block on supplies. While ceasefire efforts stall, international opinions and possible outcomes from the hearings may pressure for policy changes in aid facilitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

