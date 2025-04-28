Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Rajasthan: Mahesh Joshi Mourns Wife's Passing

Kaushal Joshi, wife of former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, passed away in Jaipur after a prolonged illness. The news follows Mahesh Joshi's recent arrest related to the Jal Jeevan Mission case. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offered condolences. Joshi is seeking interim bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber turn of events, Kaushal Joshi, the wife of former Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Mahesh Joshi, has passed away after enduring a long illness. The tragedy unfolded on a Monday morning at a hospital in Jaipur, according to reliable sources.

The unfortunate passing comes merely four days after Mahesh Joshi faced legal troubles, being arrested by the enforcement directorate on allegations of misconduct connected to the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan.

The bereaved family received condolences from former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Meanwhile, Mahesh Joshi has applied for interim bail amid his recent legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

