Family of Terror Attack Victim Denounces Unauthorized Crowdfunding

The family of Prashant Satpathy, a victim in the Pahalgam terror attack, has strongly criticized a crowdfunding campaign allegedly set up under false pretenses to aid his surviving family.

They have filed a complaint with the Balasore Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police, stating that some individuals initiated a fictitious fundraising effort on social media without their permission. The family insists they seek moral support rather than financial contributions from the public.

Priya Darshani Achariya, Satpathy's widow, highlighted that any collected funds should be redirected to charitable organizations if intentions were genuine. Prashant's brother, Jayant, expressed the family's pain over the unauthorized fundraising and mentioned they have pursued legal action.

