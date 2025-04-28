Left Menu

Family of Terror Attack Victim Denounces Unauthorized Crowdfunding

Prashant Satpathy's family condemns a bogus crowdfunding campaign made in his name following his death in the Pahalgam terror attack. They have reported the scam to the Cyber Crime police and emphasized they have not consented to any fundraising efforts, preferring public blessings over monetary support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 28-04-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 14:03 IST
Family of Terror Attack Victim Denounces Unauthorized Crowdfunding
crowdfunding
  • Country:
  • India

The family of Prashant Satpathy, a victim in the Pahalgam terror attack, has strongly criticized a crowdfunding campaign allegedly set up under false pretenses to aid his surviving family.

They have filed a complaint with the Balasore Cyber Crime and Economic Offence police, stating that some individuals initiated a fictitious fundraising effort on social media without their permission. The family insists they seek moral support rather than financial contributions from the public.

Priya Darshani Achariya, Satpathy's widow, highlighted that any collected funds should be redirected to charitable organizations if intentions were genuine. Prashant's brother, Jayant, expressed the family's pain over the unauthorized fundraising and mentioned they have pursued legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025