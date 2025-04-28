A Call for Justice: The Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

The International Court of Justice began a crucial week of hearings on Monday, as a Palestinian diplomat accused Israel of orchestrating a 'man-made catastrophe' in Gaza. Ambassador Ammar Hijazi's statements described a grave humanitarian situation, alleging systematic targeting of civilians and aid workers by Israeli forces.

In stark contrast, Israel vehemently denies these allegations. The nation maintains that any civilian impact is unintentional, standing firm in their assertion that they do not deliberately target aid staff or non-combatants.

The court proceedings aim to scrutinize Israel's legal responsibilities in facilitating humanitarian aid to the occupied territories. This legal battle highlights deep-rooted tensions and brings international attention to one of the region's most intricate conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)