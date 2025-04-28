Crackdown in Kashmir: Police Target Terror Networks
In a concerted effort against terrorism, police conducted extensive searches in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The operation targeted premises connected to terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that resulted in 26 fatalities.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, police have launched extensive operations in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The focus is on premises linked to terrorists based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and their local associates, amidst ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
The crackdown intensified after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including a Nepalese national, and left many more injured. The authorities are steadfast in dismantling the terror infrastructure in the region.
All actions by the police are being conducted following due legal procedures, as they continue to target and disrupt the activities of those connected to terror groups. The concerted effort underscores the commitment to restore peace and security in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- terrorism
- police
- searches
- PoK
- terrorists
- Doda
- Kishtwar
- Pahalgam
- investigations
ALSO READ
Unspoken Histories: Federal Cuts Jeopardize Indigenous Boarding School Narratives
Infiltration Foiled: Two Terrorists Eliminated in Baramulla
Security agencies release sketches of three terrorists involved in attack on tourists in Pahalgam: officials.
Rahul Gandhi's remarks on EC, democracy, elections attempt to divert attention from National Herald case: BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli.
Spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, J&K CM Omar Abdulla last night on terror attack; Shah assured drastic action: Kharge in Bengaluru.