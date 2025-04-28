Crackdown in Kashmir: Police Target Terror Networks

In a decisive move, police have launched extensive operations in Doda and Kishtwar districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The focus is on premises linked to terrorists based in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and their local associates, amidst ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The crackdown intensified after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals, including a Nepalese national, and left many more injured. The authorities are steadfast in dismantling the terror infrastructure in the region.

All actions by the police are being conducted following due legal procedures, as they continue to target and disrupt the activities of those connected to terror groups. The concerted effort underscores the commitment to restore peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)