SASSA Gold Cards Valid Beyond May 2025, Postbank Confirms Continuity

In a major development that brings relief to millions of South Africans dependent on social grants, Postbank has officially announced that SASSA Gold Cards will remain operational beyond 31 May 2025. This announcement ensures beneficiaries can continue accessing their grants without disruption while addressing the widespread uncertainty surrounding the mandatory transition to Postbank’s new Black Cards.

Assurance for Millions of Beneficiaries

The news was delivered last week through a formal statement by Postbank, affirming that Gold Cards would continue to function across all existing payment channels. Beneficiaries will still be able to withdraw cash, make purchases, and transact at ATMs, retail stores, and point-of-sale (POS) devices using their Gold Cards.

Nikki Mbengashe, CEO of Postbank, emphasized the institution's unwavering commitment to supporting beneficiaries during this period.

"We remain committed to ensuring no beneficiary is left without access to their grants," Mbengashe stated. "Gold Cards will continue to work until every beneficiary is transitioned to the new Black Card, ensuring no disruption to grant payments."

No Immediate Switch Required

The reassurance comes amid rising concerns from beneficiaries who had yet to obtain the new Postbank Black Cards. Many feared that failure to migrate would result in lost access to crucial social grants. Postbank's announcement now clarifies that no immediate action is needed—grant recipients can continue using their existing Gold Cards without any fear of service interruption.

Warning Against Misinformation

Postbank also took the opportunity to caution beneficiaries against falling prey to misinformation. Beneficiaries are being advised to only trust official Postbank communications regarding their SASSA Gold and Black Cards. Mbengashe strongly urged recipients to disregard any messages suggesting that they must switch banks or that their Gold Cards would soon become invalid.

"We plead with them to be wary of misleading information that their Gold Cards will not work and that they need to change banks because of this," she warned.

Due to an observed rise in fraudulent information circulating, Postbank stressed that any communication not directly issued by them should be treated as false.

Temporary Suspension of Black Card Distribution

To further streamline operations and reduce confusion, Postbank has temporarily suspended the distribution of new Black Cards at its sites until further notice. However, this suspension does not affect beneficiaries who already possess a Postbank Black Card—those cards remain fully functional across all payment platforms.

Despite the suspension, Postbank's card distribution sites will remain open for essential services, including:

PIN resets for existing cards.

Reissuing Black Cards for beneficiaries who have lost or had their cards stolen.

Registration for cardless payment alternatives, providing an extra layer of convenience for beneficiaries.

Future Transition Plans

Although the Gold Cards will remain valid for the foreseeable future, Postbank reaffirmed that the gradual migration to Black Cards will continue in a controlled and beneficiary-focused manner. The bank reassured that beneficiaries will be guided appropriately when it is time for them to make the transition.

In the meantime, the priority remains ensuring that no beneficiary is left behind or inconvenienced in accessing their rightful grants.

Final Word of Caution

Postbank reiterated its stance that only official communications should be trusted regarding SASSA grant access and card transitions. Beneficiaries encountering suspicious messages or unofficial claims are urged to contact Postbank directly or visit an official service center for verification.

This strategic approach is intended to safeguard millions of vulnerable citizens from scams and misinformation, ensuring that social grant payments continue to serve as a reliable safety net for South Africans.