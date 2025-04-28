Left Menu

Pakistani Forces Neutralize 71 Militants in Border Operation

Pakistani security forces successfully eliminated 71 foreign militants, including 17 in a recent operation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. The three-day operation focused on dismantling the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan's infiltration attempts. The military recovered weapons and emphasized its commitment to national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistani security forces annihilated 17 foreign militants in the North Waziristan district during an operation against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This follow-up campaign along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has brought the total number of neutralized militants to 71 over the last three days.

The operation, carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saw the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army. The military's media wing has been vocal about its ongoing efforts to thwart terrorism and maintain the country's peace and stability.

Pakistan's security apparatus remains unwavering in its resolve to repel infiltration attempts by the TTP from Afghanistan, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding national security and development. The operations highlight the country's stringent measures to prevent any sabotage of its sovereignty and tranquility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

