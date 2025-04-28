Pakistani Forces Neutralize 71 Militants in Border Operation

In a decisive move against terrorism, Pakistani security forces annihilated 17 foreign militants in the North Waziristan district during an operation against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). This follow-up campaign along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border has brought the total number of neutralized militants to 71 over the last three days.

The operation, carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, saw the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the terrorists, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army. The military's media wing has been vocal about its ongoing efforts to thwart terrorism and maintain the country's peace and stability.

Pakistan's security apparatus remains unwavering in its resolve to repel infiltration attempts by the TTP from Afghanistan, underscoring its commitment to safeguarding national security and development. The operations highlight the country's stringent measures to prevent any sabotage of its sovereignty and tranquility.

(With inputs from agencies.)