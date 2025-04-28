India and France Sign Major Pact for 26 Rafale-Marine Jets to Boost Naval Air Power

In a significant development for India’s maritime defense capabilities, the Governments of India and France have signed a landmark Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the procurement of 26 Rafale-Marine fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The agreement, signed at a high-level ceremony held at Nausena Bhawan in New Delhi, marks a crucial step in India’s efforts to strengthen its naval aviation wing and bolster indigenous defense production under the "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" initiative.

Agreement Details

The IGA was formally signed by India's Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh, and France’s Minister of Armed Forces, Mr. Sebastien Lecornu. The deal covers the procurement of:

22 Single-Seater Rafale-Marine Aircraft

4 Twin-Seater Rafale-Marine Aircraft

In addition to the aircraft, the comprehensive package includes:

Advanced simulators for pilot training

Associated ground equipment

Weapons systems

Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) support to ensure high operational availability

Furthermore, the agreement extends to the provision of additional equipment for enhancing the operational capability of the existing Rafale fleet operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Focus on Indigenous Capabilities

One of the standout features of this agreement is its emphasis on technology transfer and domestic industrial participation. In alignment with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, the deal includes:

Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the integration of indigenous weapons systems with Rafale aircraft

Establishment of a production facility for Rafale fuselages in India

Setting up Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for: Rafale engines Radar and sensor systems Weapons systems



The localized production and MRO ecosystem are expected to generate thousands of jobs across India and create substantial opportunities for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) involved in defense manufacturing and services.

The Rafale-Marine: A Proven Combat Aircraft

Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, the Rafale-Marine is a battle-proven, carrier-capable multirole fighter. Known for its adaptability in harsh maritime environments, the Rafale-Marine brings several advantages:

High operational availability at sea

Compatibility with India’s aircraft carriers, including INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya

Superior avionics, stealth features, and a wide range of weaponry

Moreover, the aircraft shares significant commonality with the Indian Air Force’s Rafale fighters, facilitating synergized training, logistics support, and maintenance infrastructure.

Timeline for Delivery and Training

According to officials, the delivery of the 26 Rafale-Marine aircraft is scheduled to be completed by 2030. As part of the agreement:

Indian naval pilots and technicians will undergo comprehensive training both in France and India .

This will ensure seamless integration of the aircraft into the Navy’s operational framework upon their arrival.

Strategic Implications

The induction of the Rafale-Marine into the Indian Navy will act as a potent force multiplier. It is expected to significantly boost India’s maritime air power by:

Enhancing India’s ability to project air dominance from its aircraft carriers

Strengthening deterrence across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)

Facilitating joint operational capabilities with the Indian Air Force, enabling better coordination and resource optimization

The deal also cements the growing strategic partnership between India and France, two countries with shared interests in maintaining a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.