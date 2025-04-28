VHP Protests 'Selective Targeting' in Mumbai
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right-wing groups are organizing a protest march in Mumbai, claiming selective targeting of Hindu activists by the police. They demand fair investigation and protection for Hindu activists, accusing the police of biased actions, especially in recent incidents in Wakola and Wadala.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and allied right-wing organizations have announced a protest march in Mumbai, asserting 'selective targeting' of Hindu activists by law enforcement under law and order pretenses.
The march starts at Churchgate station and ends at the Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office. The VHP claims unfair treatment of Hindu workers and demands a just inquiry into the recent Wadala and Wakola clashes.
Despite assurances from higher authorities, the VHP alleges broken promises by police, who they say harshly targeted Hindu activists. Their march seeks to ensure justice and warn against biased police actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
