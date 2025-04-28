Left Menu

Major Surrender: 24 Naxalites Abandon Violence in Chhattisgarh

In a significant move against Naxalite activity, 24 militants, including 14 with bounties on their heads, surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. The surrender follows a substantial anti-Naxal operation and highlights discontent with Maoist ideology. The state government's development scheme also influenced their decision to lay down arms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:36 IST
In a significant counter-narrative to Maoist activity, 24 Naxalites, including 14 with hefty bounties, surrendered in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, according to local police.

The mass surrender emerged amid an extensive anti-Naxal operation involving 24,000 security personnel in Bijapur's hill regions since April 21. Influenced by a state government's development scheme, 'Niyad Nellanar,' the surrendering militants, including 11 women, expressed disillusionment with the Naxalite ideology and internal conflicts.

The police identified the surrendered individuals as members of various Maoist formations, with the top commanders carrying rewards up to Rs 5 lakh. This surrender raises the total to 203 for the district this year, coinciding with broader government efforts to rehabilitate former militants under structured programs.

