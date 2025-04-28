Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Braces for Indian Military Move

Following a deadly militant attack on tourists in Kashmir, Pakistan fears an imminent military incursion by India. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif indicated heightened rhetoric and military preparedness, amid calls for action against Pakistan from India. The attack has intensified the strife between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:00 IST
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Braces for Indian Military Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following a militant attack in Kashmir that left 26 people dead. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned of an imminent Indian military incursion, reflecting deepening distrust between the two nuclear-armed nations.

In an interview with Reuters, Asif disclosed that Pakistan has bolstered its military forces after what he perceives as increasingly aggressive rhetoric from India. The attack has incited public outrage in India, with many demanding answers from Pakistan, which is accused of supporting militancy in the contested region of Kashmir.

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan remains vigilant and has emphasized that it would resort to using nuclear weapons only if its survival is directly threatened. The ongoing hostility underscores the fragile relations stemming from historical disputes over Kashmir, a region both nations claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025