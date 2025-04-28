Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Braces for Indian Military Move

Tensions between India and Pakistan have sharply escalated following a militant attack in Kashmir that left 26 people dead. Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned of an imminent Indian military incursion, reflecting deepening distrust between the two nuclear-armed nations.

In an interview with Reuters, Asif disclosed that Pakistan has bolstered its military forces after what he perceives as increasingly aggressive rhetoric from India. The attack has incited public outrage in India, with many demanding answers from Pakistan, which is accused of supporting militancy in the contested region of Kashmir.

Amid heightened tensions, Pakistan remains vigilant and has emphasized that it would resort to using nuclear weapons only if its survival is directly threatened. The ongoing hostility underscores the fragile relations stemming from historical disputes over Kashmir, a region both nations claim.

(With inputs from agencies.)