Left Menu

Maoist Leader's Legal Battle Highlights Special Court Dilemma

The Supreme Court has questioned Andhra Pradesh's commitment to setting up special courts for Maoist leader Duna Keshav Rao, who faces multiple charges. Rao, who surrendered in 2011 under Andhra Pradesh's rehabilitation policy, claims false accusations block his reintegration into society. His plea demands speedy trials and consolidated cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:22 IST
Maoist Leader's Legal Battle Highlights Special Court Dilemma
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has posed a vital question to the Andhra Pradesh government, asking whether it plans to establish special courts for the trial of Maoist leader Duna Keshav Rao, also known as Azad, who has been in legal limbo since his surrender in 2011.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was informed by Odisha's counsel that special courts are underway in three districts for Rao's trials, with a notification expected within two weeks. Andhra Pradesh, however, faces over a dozen pending murder cases against him, raising the bench's concerns over the lack of similar measures.

Advocate Mohammad Irshad Hanif, representing Rao, criticized Andhra Pradesh for not arresting his client in these cases. Rao alleges that false charges obstruct his shift from his insurgent past to normalcy, a claim amidst 37 pending cases and additional charges from Odisha, compelling him to seek court intervention for timely trial resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025