Maoist Leader's Legal Battle Highlights Special Court Dilemma

The Supreme Court has posed a vital question to the Andhra Pradesh government, asking whether it plans to establish special courts for the trial of Maoist leader Duna Keshav Rao, also known as Azad, who has been in legal limbo since his surrender in 2011.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was informed by Odisha's counsel that special courts are underway in three districts for Rao's trials, with a notification expected within two weeks. Andhra Pradesh, however, faces over a dozen pending murder cases against him, raising the bench's concerns over the lack of similar measures.

Advocate Mohammad Irshad Hanif, representing Rao, criticized Andhra Pradesh for not arresting his client in these cases. Rao alleges that false charges obstruct his shift from his insurgent past to normalcy, a claim amidst 37 pending cases and additional charges from Odisha, compelling him to seek court intervention for timely trial resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)