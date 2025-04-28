Left Menu

Delhi Assembly to Establish Senior Citizens' Welfare Committee

The Delhi Assembly is set to form a nine-member committee dedicated to the welfare of senior citizens in the city. This decision follows discussions with a visiting delegation from the Kerala Assembly, which has a similar committee. The Delhi Assembly aims to adopt effective strategies for senior citizen welfare.

Updated: 28-04-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:36 IST
The Delhi Assembly is preparing to set up a new committee focused on the welfare of senior citizens, Speaker Vijender Gupta announced on Monday. This initiative, involving a nine-member panel, is expected to be established by the first week of May.

Earlier in the day, members of Kerala's Committee for Welfare of Senior Citizens met Gupta to share insights on their successful model. They outlined their approach to overseeing welfare schemes, old-age home management, and efficient use of funds.

Gupta stressed the importance of such a committee to improve senior citizens' rights and well-being in Delhi, aligning with the best practices from Kerala, as noted during discussions at the Vidhan Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

