FIMCA Backs MEA's Tough Stance on Overseas Recruitment Integrity

The Federation of Indian Emigration Management Councils and Associations (FIMCA) praises the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for mandating all overseas recruitment through authorized Recruiting Agents, reaffirming a zero-tolerance policy on illegal practices. This significant move aims to protect Indian job seekers and uphold ethical recruitment standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Federation of Indian Emigration Management Councils and Associations (FIMCA) has expressed strong support for the Ministry of External Affairs' latest directive that mandates all overseas recruitment be conducted exclusively through authorized agents. This policy marks a major step in eradicating illegal recruitment practices.

FIMCA, founded in 1997 to protect Indian emigrants and advocate for licenced recruitment agencies, has applauded the Ministry for this decisive action. Mr. Alijan Rajan, a spokesperson and board member of FIMCA, emphasized how this directive underscores the government's zero-tolerance approach to unlawful recruitment.

With its roots in the Emigration Act of 1983, the directive warns that any recruitment without a Ministry-issued Registration Certificate is unlawful. FIMCA calls for strict compliance from all stakeholders, as non-compliance risks legal action and undermines ethical recruitment standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

