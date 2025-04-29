FIMCA Backs MEA's Tough Stance on Overseas Recruitment Integrity

The Federation of Indian Emigration Management Councils and Associations (FIMCA) has expressed strong support for the Ministry of External Affairs' latest directive that mandates all overseas recruitment be conducted exclusively through authorized agents. This policy marks a major step in eradicating illegal recruitment practices.

FIMCA, founded in 1997 to protect Indian emigrants and advocate for licenced recruitment agencies, has applauded the Ministry for this decisive action. Mr. Alijan Rajan, a spokesperson and board member of FIMCA, emphasized how this directive underscores the government's zero-tolerance approach to unlawful recruitment.

With its roots in the Emigration Act of 1983, the directive warns that any recruitment without a Ministry-issued Registration Certificate is unlawful. FIMCA calls for strict compliance from all stakeholders, as non-compliance risks legal action and undermines ethical recruitment standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)