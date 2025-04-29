Left Menu

Deadly Clash Erupts in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Several Injured

A violent altercation between two groups in Uttar Pradesh's Azizganj locality led to gunfire, resulting in the death of one man and injury to two others. A car was set ablaze in the chaos. Police are investigating the incident and have taken two suspects into custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly altercation in the Azizganj locality of Uttar Pradesh escalated late Monday night, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two others, according to police sources.

The clash, which began as a verbal argument, soon spiraled into violence involving guns and rods. A vehicle was also set ablaze during the melee.

Local police, led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, are actively investigating the incident. Two suspects, Ramniwas and Sumit, have been detained for questioning, and a preliminary FIR has been filed against five individuals, including one who remains unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies.)

