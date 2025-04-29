Deadly Clash Erupts in Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, Several Injured

A deadly altercation in the Azizganj locality of Uttar Pradesh escalated late Monday night, resulting in one fatality and injuries to two others, according to police sources.

The clash, which began as a verbal argument, soon spiraled into violence involving guns and rods. A vehicle was also set ablaze during the melee.

Local police, led by Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi, are actively investigating the incident. Two suspects, Ramniwas and Sumit, have been detained for questioning, and a preliminary FIR has been filed against five individuals, including one who remains unidentified.

