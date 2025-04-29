Left Menu

Cyber Crime Unveiled: Fake Temple Guest House Website Busted

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the Odisha Police for creating a fraudulent website mimicking a guest house at Shree Jagannath Temple Puri. They deceived devotees into making online payments for booking accommodations. Essential digital evidence and personal documents were seized from the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:03 IST
Cyber Crime Unveiled: Fake Temple Guest House Website Busted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha Police's Crime Branch has nabbed two individuals from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme targeting devotees of Shree Jagannath Temple Puri. They are accused of creating a counterfeit website purportedly offering bookings for Neeladri Bhakta Niwas, a temple guest house.

The scam came to light after the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration lodged a complaint, highlighting the fake website and its deceptive practices. Using a combination of mobile communication and a fraudulent online platform, the accused tricked devotees into transferring money under the guise of securing accommodations.

The Crime Branch traced the activities back to an IT professional and his accomplice, confiscating key pieces of evidence such as laptops and mobile phones. Officials advise pilgrims to use the authorized website for legitimate bookings, urging caution against online fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025