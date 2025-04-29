Cyber Crime Unveiled: Fake Temple Guest House Website Busted

The Odisha Police's Crime Branch has nabbed two individuals from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged involvement in a fraudulent scheme targeting devotees of Shree Jagannath Temple Puri. They are accused of creating a counterfeit website purportedly offering bookings for Neeladri Bhakta Niwas, a temple guest house.

The scam came to light after the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration lodged a complaint, highlighting the fake website and its deceptive practices. Using a combination of mobile communication and a fraudulent online platform, the accused tricked devotees into transferring money under the guise of securing accommodations.

The Crime Branch traced the activities back to an IT professional and his accomplice, confiscating key pieces of evidence such as laptops and mobile phones. Officials advise pilgrims to use the authorized website for legitimate bookings, urging caution against online fraud.

