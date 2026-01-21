Operation Mule Hunt Uncovers Major Cybercrime Network in Gujarat

In a significant crackdown, Gujarat police arrested eight people for their involvement in a massive cyber fraud, officials announced on Wednesday. The arrests were part of a broader investigation targeting a large-scale scam involving more than Rs 826 crore facilitated via fake bank accounts.

The operation, dubbed 'Operation Mule Hunt', led the Cyber Centre of Excellence to detain suspects from Surat who allegedly orchestrated 1,229 cybercrime cases across the country. These individuals reportedly established 82 bank accounts in the names of nine fictitious companies, enabling cybercriminals to disguise their activities.

Authorities confirmed that cybercriminals manipulated SMS, WhatsApp, and Telegram to deceive citizens with fraudulent money-making schemes. The accused earned commissions per account and engaged in cash withdrawals and hawala transactions. The suspects have been identified and are being investigated further.

(With inputs from agencies.)