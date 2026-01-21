Operation Mule Hunt Uncovers Major Cybercrime Network in Gujarat
Gujarat police have arrested eight individuals linked to a substantial cyber fraud involving the creation of 82 fake bank accounts. The suspects allegedly facilitated fraud by sharing account details with cybercriminals, leading to a nationwide scam involving over Rs 826 crore. Arrests were part of 'Operation Mule Hunt'.
In a significant crackdown, Gujarat police arrested eight people for their involvement in a massive cyber fraud, officials announced on Wednesday. The arrests were part of a broader investigation targeting a large-scale scam involving more than Rs 826 crore facilitated via fake bank accounts.
The operation, dubbed 'Operation Mule Hunt', led the Cyber Centre of Excellence to detain suspects from Surat who allegedly orchestrated 1,229 cybercrime cases across the country. These individuals reportedly established 82 bank accounts in the names of nine fictitious companies, enabling cybercriminals to disguise their activities.
Authorities confirmed that cybercriminals manipulated SMS, WhatsApp, and Telegram to deceive citizens with fraudulent money-making schemes. The accused earned commissions per account and engaged in cash withdrawals and hawala transactions. The suspects have been identified and are being investigated further.
