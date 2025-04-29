Left Menu

Unrequited Love Leads to Tragedy: Man Arrested for Murder

A 25-year-old man, Surendra Singh Patel, has been arrested for the brutal murder of a woman named Jyoti in a village. The crime occurred after Jyoti repeatedly refused Patel's marriage proposals. During evidence recovery, Patel fired at police, resulting in his injury during the encounter.

In a tragic turn of events, a 25-year-old man, Surendra Singh Patel, has been arrested for the murder of a woman in Kolhuva village, following her repeated rejections of his marriage proposals, police reported on Tuesday.

Authorities revealed that the victim, Jyoti, was murdered in her sleep on Sunday, her throat and arm veins slashed. Patel, upon being questioned, confessed to the crime, citing unrequited love as the motive. His arrest followed a swift investigation involving multiple police teams.

During evidence recovery, Patel opened fire on officers, resulting in his injury in retaliatory police action. Police recovered crucial evidence, including the murder weapon and related items, ultimately leading to Patel's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

