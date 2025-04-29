Uproar in UP RERA: A Quest for Integrity

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has taken decisive action to combat internal corruption, dismissing 12 employees due to questionable integrity. The shake-up follows the arrest of an accountant on bribery charges, emphasizing the authority's commitment to transparency.

In a strong move to maintain high ethical standards, UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy announced the implementation of strict monitoring mechanisms, including mandatory integrity affidavits from all staff members. Employees from various roles, including junior engineers and computer operators, have been removed at headquarters and in the NCR regional office.

Enhancing vigilance, CCTV surveillance has been established in RERA offices, monitored diligently by senior officers. A case has also been referred to the Bar Council of Uttar Pradesh under the Advocates Act, 1961. Since its inception in 2017, UP RERA continues to uphold a zero-tolerance policy against misconduct while protecting homebuyer interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)