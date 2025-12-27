Left Menu

Punjab Suspends Senior Vigilance Officer Amid Allegations

The Punjab government has suspended Lakhbir Singh, a senior officer of the Vigilance Bureau, for alleged grave misconduct and dereliction of duty. The nature of his misconduct was not disclosed. He is to report to the Director General of Police, Punjab, during his suspension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:13 IST
The Punjab government has taken action by suspending Lakhbir Singh, a senior officer in the Vigilance Bureau, for alleged grave misconduct and dereliction of duty, as per an official order.

The December 26th directive did not reveal specifics of the alleged misconduct involving Lakhbir Singh, PPS, Senior Superintendent of Police in the bureau, based in Amritsar, Punjab. His suspension follows under Rule 4 (1) (a) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, 1970.

During Lakhbir Singh's suspension period, he will report to the office of the Director General of Police, Punjab, in Chandigarh. He is not permitted to leave his designated location without obtaining permission from the competent authority. This recent action follows the suspension of Amritsar Rural SSP Maninder Singh last month.

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

