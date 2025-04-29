Justice Department Cuts Hit Nonprofits Hard: The Impact on Disability Services

The recent decision by the Department of Justice to revoke hundreds of grants has sent shockwaves through the nonprofit sector, severely impacting organizations like Activating Change. This group, which offers vital support to individuals with disabilities navigating the criminal justice system, has been forced to lay off nearly half of its staff.

More than 350 grants, initially worth over $800 million, were discontinued, affecting a wide array of services, including those meant for victims of crime. Many organizations, blindsided by this move, are now grappling with the sudden financial shortfall and its implications on public safety and victim support services.

Critics argue the cuts undermine federal priorities, while some funding focused on supporting law enforcement and protecting victims remain untouched. As uncertainty looms, affected organizations continue to appeal the decision, striving to restore critical funding and maintain essential services.

