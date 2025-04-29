Left Menu

Justice Department Cuts Hit Nonprofits Hard: The Impact on Disability Services

The Department of Justice suddenly cancelled hundreds of grants, impacting many nonprofits, including Activating Change, which offers crucial support to people with disabilities navigating the justice system. The cuts, totalling over $800 million, have forced layoffs and closures, affecting services for crime victims and law enforcement support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:01 IST
Justice Department Cuts Hit Nonprofits Hard: The Impact on Disability Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent decision by the Department of Justice to revoke hundreds of grants has sent shockwaves through the nonprofit sector, severely impacting organizations like Activating Change. This group, which offers vital support to individuals with disabilities navigating the criminal justice system, has been forced to lay off nearly half of its staff.

More than 350 grants, initially worth over $800 million, were discontinued, affecting a wide array of services, including those meant for victims of crime. Many organizations, blindsided by this move, are now grappling with the sudden financial shortfall and its implications on public safety and victim support services.

Critics argue the cuts undermine federal priorities, while some funding focused on supporting law enforcement and protecting victims remain untouched. As uncertainty looms, affected organizations continue to appeal the decision, striving to restore critical funding and maintain essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Multi-agent LLM framework tackles high drug development failure rates

Without major advances, conversational AI risks falling short of human-level intelligence

Fighting Food insecurity: AI could be the game-changer food banks desperately need

AI surges as dominant force in ocean waste tracking and management

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025