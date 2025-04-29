YUGM Innovation Conclave: PM Modi Unveils New Deep-Tech and Education Initiatives

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed a distinguished audience at the YUGM Innovation Conclave held at Bharat Mandapam today, highlighting a transformative moment for India’s future in research, education, and technology. The event marked the convergence of government leaders, academia, and industry professionals, collectively termed "YUGM"—an amalgamation designed to shape a future-ready India through innovation, collaboration, and deep-tech advances.

Strengthening India's Innovation and Research Ecosystem

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence that initiatives like YUGM would accelerate India's journey to becoming a global leader in innovation and technology. He announced the inauguration of two major super hubs at IIT Kanpur and IIT Bombay, dedicated to artificial intelligence, intelligent systems, biosciences, biotechnology, and healthcare innovation.

Highlighting the commitment to bolstering research infrastructure, the Prime Minister launched the Wadhwani Innovation Network—a collaboration with the National Research Foundation (NRF)—to promote cutting-edge research, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence across India.

He extended his congratulations to the Wadhwani Foundation, IIT institutions, and all contributors for their dedication and acknowledged Shri Romesh Wadhwani’s inspiring journey—from facing hardships of partition and battling childhood polio to becoming a global business leader and philanthropist.

A Vision Rooted in Service and Selflessness

Quoting Sanskrit scriptures, Shri Modi emphasized that science and technology must serve humanity. He praised the Wadhwani Foundation’s efforts in advancing school education, Anganwadi tech, and Agri-Tech initiatives. He recalled participating in the establishment of the Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence, expressing optimism that the foundation would achieve even greater milestones.

Transforming India's Education System

Reaffirming the importance of youth empowerment, Shri Modi highlighted the New National Education Policy (NEP) and its alignment with global standards. Major initiatives include:

Development of the National Curriculum Framework and new learning materials for primary grades.

Launch of One Nation, One Digital Education Infrastructure under PM e-Vidya and DIKSHA, preparing multilingual textbooks.

Introduction of the National Credit Framework , enabling students to simultaneously pursue diverse subjects.

Expansion of AI-driven education platforms and R&D initiatives.

India’s investment in research has seen a dramatic increase, with gross expenditure on R&D doubling from ₹60,000 crore in 2013-14 to over ₹1.25 lakh crore today. The establishment of research parks, R&D cells in 6,000+ higher education institutions, and the creation of a ₹50,000 crore National Research Foundation underscore this focus.

The One Nation, One Subscription scheme now provides affordable access to global research journals, facilitating world-class academic research across Indian universities.

India’s Youth Leading the Global Innovation Race

The Prime Minister celebrated the achievements of India’s young innovators, citing:

Commissioning of the world’s longest hyperloop test track at IIT Madras.

Pioneering developments like nanotechnology breakthroughs and brain-on-a-chip technologies at IISc Bangalore.

India’s first indigenously developed MRI machine, reflecting a new era of medical innovation.

He proudly noted that Indian universities are increasingly recognized globally, with over 90 Indian universities featuring in the Higher Education Impact Rankings and 46 institutions listed in the QS World Rankings 2025—up from just nine in 2014.

Additionally, Indian institutions like IIT Delhi and IIT Madras have established campuses abroad in Abu Dhabi and Tanzania, respectively, while international universities are setting up Indian branches, fostering a vibrant global exchange.

Talent, Temperament, and Technology: The Trinity for Transformation

The Prime Minister emphasized the "trinity"—Talent, Temperament, and Technology—as the cornerstone of India's transformation. He announced:

Expansion of Atal Tinkering Labs , with a target of 50,000 labs this year.

Launch of the PM Vidya Lakshmi scheme to financially support students.

Establishment of internship cells in 7,000+ higher education institutions to bridge academia and industry.

These efforts aim to harness the potential of India's youth and drive India toward becoming a knowledge and innovation superpower.

Future Technologies: Fast-Tracking India’s Global Leadership

Looking ahead, Shri Modi emphasized the critical need to lead in areas such as AI, quantum computing, advanced analytics, space technology, health tech, and synthetic biology. He spotlighted:

The India-AI Mission to develop world-class AI infrastructure.

Establishment of AI Centres of Excellence in partnership with academia and industry.

Expansion of IIT seat capacities and introduction of Meditech courses, combining medical and tech education in collaboration with AIIMS and IITs.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to compress the innovation cycle—from idea to prototype to product—through a stronger research-commercialization ecosystem, mentorship from industry leaders, and government support.

Closing Remarks: Marching Towards a Developed India

Concluding his address, Shri Modi reaffirmed the vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047"—a developed India within the next 25 years. He called for greater synergy between academia, industry, and investors, ensuring that India's innovation ecosystem becomes among the best in the world.

He expressed heartfelt thanks to the Wadhwani Foundation, the Ministry of Education, and all participating organizations, noting that initiatives like YUGM are vital catalysts for India's ascent in the global knowledge economy.

The event was graced by Union Ministers Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, and other eminent dignitaries, marking a historic milestone in India's innovation journey.