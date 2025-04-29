Cricket Dispute Turns Deadly: Mob Lynching in Karnataka
A man was beaten to death following a dispute during a cricket match in Mangaluru. The Karnataka Home Minister condemned the mob lynching and emphasized the severity of the crime. So far, 15 arrests have been made. Authorities are investigating, focusing on maintaining peace and communal harmony.
- Country:
- India
A man tragically lost his life after a heated dispute during a cricket match turned violent on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The incident, marked as a 'mob lynching', has led to the arrest of 15 individuals, with authorities actively pursuing further suspects.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that the government is treating the case with utmost seriousness. The attack took place on April 27 near Bhatra Kallurti temple in Kudupu village. The unidentified victim suffered fatal injuries from being assaulted with sticks.
In a press briefing, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal highlighted the ongoing investigation and the use of Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which could result in severe penalties for those involved. Efforts to maintain communal harmony are being stressed as officials appeal for peace amid the tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tension in West Bengal: Calls for Communal Harmony Amid Waqf Act Protests
J-K Assembly passes unanimous resolution denouncing Pahalgam attack, resolves to defeat nefarious designs to disturb communal harmony.
Mystery Balloon Sparks Police Investigation in Karnehra Village
Cricket Match Dispute Turns Deadly in Mangaluru
Mangaluru Dietician Under Fire for Alleged Anti-National Social Media Post