Cricket Dispute Turns Deadly: Mob Lynching in Karnataka

A man tragically lost his life after a heated dispute during a cricket match turned violent on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The incident, marked as a 'mob lynching', has led to the arrest of 15 individuals, with authorities actively pursuing further suspects.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured that the government is treating the case with utmost seriousness. The attack took place on April 27 near Bhatra Kallurti temple in Kudupu village. The unidentified victim suffered fatal injuries from being assaulted with sticks.

In a press briefing, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal highlighted the ongoing investigation and the use of Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which could result in severe penalties for those involved. Efforts to maintain communal harmony are being stressed as officials appeal for peace amid the tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)