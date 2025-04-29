Tensions Flare in Damascus Suburb Amid Sectarian Violence

Clashes erupted on Tuesday morning in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, leading to at least 10 deaths according to a war monitor and activist group. The violence involved local Druze gunmen and pro-government fighters.

The unrest was triggered by a circulated audio clip, allegedly criticizing Prophet Muhammad, attributed to a Druze cleric. However, Marwan Kiwan, the cleric in question, denied these claims in a video post, emphasizing his innocence and condemning the attempt to create sectarian strife.

The Druze leadership denounced both the audio and subsequent armed response, urging government transparency. Meanwhile, a persistent tension has prompted community calls for increased security measures in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)