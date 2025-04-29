Left Menu

Tensions Flare in Damascus Suburb Amid Sectarian Violence

In a Damascus suburb, deadly clashes erupted between Druze locals and pro-government forces, sparked by a controversial audio clip. The incident led to significant fatalities and highlighted local tensions. Authorities are investigating, with calls for heightened security and clarity from the Syrian leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

Clashes erupted on Tuesday morning in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, leading to at least 10 deaths according to a war monitor and activist group. The violence involved local Druze gunmen and pro-government fighters.

The unrest was triggered by a circulated audio clip, allegedly criticizing Prophet Muhammad, attributed to a Druze cleric. However, Marwan Kiwan, the cleric in question, denied these claims in a video post, emphasizing his innocence and condemning the attempt to create sectarian strife.

The Druze leadership denounced both the audio and subsequent armed response, urging government transparency. Meanwhile, a persistent tension has prompted community calls for increased security measures in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

