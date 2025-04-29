Left Menu

Major Breakthrough in Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Case in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) arrested Harjit Singh, a key figure in a drug trafficking network involving 33 kg of heroin. Singh is linked to Amritpal Singh alias Fouji and suspected kingpin Amritpal Singh Baath. Authorities believe this will expose the cartel's deeper operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 20:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has made significant progress in its investigation of a major drug trafficking case. The agency successfully apprehended a key suspect, Harjit Singh, from the Tarn Taran district in Punjab, involved in the recovery of 33 kg of heroin.

Authorities identified Singh as an essential connection within a trans-national narcotics network, allegedly orchestrating the movement of drug consignments. His arrest is seen as pivotal to uncovering the deeper structures of a syndicate with potential links to cross-border narco-terror operations.

Officials are confident this breakthrough will lead to further arrests and disclosures, strengthening efforts against cross-border drug trafficking. The operation reflects growing collaboration between law enforcement agencies to tackle such networks across regional and international boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

