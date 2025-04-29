Major Breakthrough in Cross-Border Drug Trafficking Case in Jammu and Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) has made significant progress in its investigation of a major drug trafficking case. The agency successfully apprehended a key suspect, Harjit Singh, from the Tarn Taran district in Punjab, involved in the recovery of 33 kg of heroin.

Authorities identified Singh as an essential connection within a trans-national narcotics network, allegedly orchestrating the movement of drug consignments. His arrest is seen as pivotal to uncovering the deeper structures of a syndicate with potential links to cross-border narco-terror operations.

Officials are confident this breakthrough will lead to further arrests and disclosures, strengthening efforts against cross-border drug trafficking. The operation reflects growing collaboration between law enforcement agencies to tackle such networks across regional and international boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)