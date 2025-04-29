Debate Surrounds Zip Line Operator's Chant During Pahalgam Attack

The father of Muzammil, the zip line operator questioned by authorities after the Pahalgam terror attack, contends that widespread interpretations of his son chanting 'Allahu Akbar' are misguided. He argues the phrase is routinely used by Muslims in varied contexts.

On April 22, a horrific attack claimed the lives of 26 people, captured inadvertently by tourist Rishi Bhatt from Ahmedabad. The circulated video shows Muzammil, the operator, raising the exclamation thrice amidst the first gunshots, prompting police to detain him for further investigation.

Critics, including PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, argue the detention is unwarranted, as the phrase 'Allahu Akbar' is commonly used by Muslims in challenging situations. This incident has sparked debate over religious expressions in tense circumstances.

