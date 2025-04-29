Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt in Custodial Death Case

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed the bail plea of Sanjiv Bhatt, a former IPS officer, who is serving a life sentence in connection with a 1990 custodial death case.

The bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, concluded that Bhatt's request lacked merit, though they assured an expedited appeal hearing.

Mr. Bhatt, who filed an appeal in 2024 against the Gujarat High Court's decision upholding his conviction, awaits the Supreme Court's detailed judgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)