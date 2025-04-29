Supreme Court Denies Bail to Former IPS Officer Sanjiv Bhatt in Custodial Death Case
The Supreme Court has rejected Sanjiv Bhatt's bail plea in a 1990 custodial death case, where he was sentenced to life imprisonment. The justices found no merit in his request, although the appeal hearing remains expedited. The detailed judgment is pending.
In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court dismissed the bail plea of Sanjiv Bhatt, a former IPS officer, who is serving a life sentence in connection with a 1990 custodial death case.
The bench, consisting of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, concluded that Bhatt's request lacked merit, though they assured an expedited appeal hearing.
Mr. Bhatt, who filed an appeal in 2024 against the Gujarat High Court's decision upholding his conviction, awaits the Supreme Court's detailed judgment.
