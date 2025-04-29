Controversy Erupts Over US Deep-Sea Mining Ambitions

In a controversial move, a Canadian firm has filed applications with the United States to mine the ocean floor, potentially bypassing the UN's International Seabed Authority (ISA). The Metals Company claims the US has jurisdiction to approve such ventures, igniting fierce debate over international law and environmental consequences.

The application arrives on the heels of a directive from former President Donald Trump, pushing for accelerated permit processes for deep-sea mining initiatives. The Metals Company argues these efforts offer the US a pathway to secure vital metals crucial for energy and infrastructure development.

Environmental groups have strongly opposed the company's actions, warning of irreparable harm to ocean ecosystems. Greenpeace's Ruth Ramos declared an international call to block unsanctioned mining, stressing the need for adherence to globally established guidelines by the ISA. The issue now becomes a critical test of international cooperation versus national advancement.

