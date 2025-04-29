Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over US Deep-Sea Mining Ambitions

A Canadian company seeks US permits to mine the seafloor, sparking controversy for bypassing the UN's International Seabed Authority. While the US accelerates permit issuance under Trump's executive order, environmentalists oppose potential ecological damage. The company argues US authority prevails, challenging international regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:11 IST
In a controversial move, a Canadian firm has filed applications with the United States to mine the ocean floor, potentially bypassing the UN's International Seabed Authority (ISA). The Metals Company claims the US has jurisdiction to approve such ventures, igniting fierce debate over international law and environmental consequences.

The application arrives on the heels of a directive from former President Donald Trump, pushing for accelerated permit processes for deep-sea mining initiatives. The Metals Company argues these efforts offer the US a pathway to secure vital metals crucial for energy and infrastructure development.

Environmental groups have strongly opposed the company's actions, warning of irreparable harm to ocean ecosystems. Greenpeace's Ruth Ramos declared an international call to block unsanctioned mining, stressing the need for adherence to globally established guidelines by the ISA. The issue now becomes a critical test of international cooperation versus national advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

