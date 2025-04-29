Senior Minister Entangled in Loan Scam Scandal
A cheating case has been registered against Maharashtra BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and 53 others over alleged irregularities involving Rs 8.86 crore loan for farmers. The Supreme Court directs investigation into misuse of funds linked to a farmer loan waiver at a sugar factory run by Vikhe.
The Maharashtra police registered a cheating case against senior BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and 53 others. The allegations involve irregularities in the disbursal of a Rs 8.86 crore loan to farmers, according to an official statement.
This development follows a directive from the Supreme Court concerning a two-decade-old case. The case revolves around a sugar factory once managed by Vikhe, who is now 65. The court ordered the police to investigate claims of fund diversion from a farmer loan waiver scheme initiated by the state.
Consequently, an FIR against Vikhe Patil and other accused parties has been officially filed at the Loni police station. Authorities are tasked with thoroughly probing the misappropriation allegations as per the Supreme Court's instructions.
