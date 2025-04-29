Left Menu

Karnataka Police Chief Alok Mohan's Tenure Extension: A Move for Stability

Karnataka's top police official, Alok Mohan, has received an extension of his tenure until May 21. Initially set to retire on April 30, this extension supports the Supreme Court's directive for a fixed two-year tenure for the state's police chief, ensuring leadership continuity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:01 IST
Karnataka Police Chief Alok Mohan's Tenure Extension: A Move for Stability
Alok Mohan
  • Country:
  • India

The tenure of Karnataka's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Alok Mohan, has been extended until May 21, according to the Chief Minister's office announcement on Tuesday.

Mohan was initially scheduled to retire on April 30, but his continuation in the role aligns with a Supreme Court directive that mandates a fixed two-year tenure for state police chiefs, aiming to provide consistent and stable leadership.

Appointed as the DG&IGP in May 2023, Mohan's extension is seen as crucial for maintaining effective oversight and governance within Karnataka's law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025