Karnataka Police Chief Alok Mohan's Tenure Extension: A Move for Stability

The tenure of Karnataka's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP), Alok Mohan, has been extended until May 21, according to the Chief Minister's office announcement on Tuesday.

Mohan was initially scheduled to retire on April 30, but his continuation in the role aligns with a Supreme Court directive that mandates a fixed two-year tenure for state police chiefs, aiming to provide consistent and stable leadership.

Appointed as the DG&IGP in May 2023, Mohan's extension is seen as crucial for maintaining effective oversight and governance within Karnataka's law enforcement.

