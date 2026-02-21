Trump's Tariff Twist as Supreme Court Slams Sweeping Levies
President Trump announced an increase in global tariff rates from 10% to 15% immediately, following a Supreme Court ruling against his earlier levies. This decision affects international trade, including lower tariffs for Indian imports. The Supreme Court ruled that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:20 IST
In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared an immediate increase in worldwide tariff rates from 10% to 15%, following a Supreme Court decision that criticized his prior sweeping tariffs.
This increase affects international trade policies, with countries including India experiencing a shift in previously set import duties.
The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, determined Trump overstepped his authority with previous tariffs, prompting a vigorous response on social media as Trump defended his actions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
