Trump's Tariff Twist as Supreme Court Slams Sweeping Levies

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared an immediate increase in worldwide tariff rates from 10% to 15%, following a Supreme Court decision that criticized his prior sweeping tariffs.

This increase affects international trade policies, with countries including India experiencing a shift in previously set import duties.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, determined Trump overstepped his authority with previous tariffs, prompting a vigorous response on social media as Trump defended his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)