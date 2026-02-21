Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Twist as Supreme Court Slams Sweeping Levies

President Trump announced an increase in global tariff rates from 10% to 15% immediately, following a Supreme Court ruling against his earlier levies. This decision affects international trade, including lower tariffs for Indian imports. The Supreme Court ruled that Trump exceeded his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-02-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 22:20 IST
Trump's Tariff Twist as Supreme Court Slams Sweeping Levies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump declared an immediate increase in worldwide tariff rates from 10% to 15%, following a Supreme Court decision that criticized his prior sweeping tariffs.

This increase affects international trade policies, with countries including India experiencing a shift in previously set import duties.

The Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, determined Trump overstepped his authority with previous tariffs, prompting a vigorous response on social media as Trump defended his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Brazil Eye Strategic Partnership in Minerals and Trade Amid Lula’s Visit

India and Brazil Eye Strategic Partnership in Minerals and Trade Amid Lula’s...

 India
2
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Master of Political Inclusion

 India
3
Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

Tragedy in Delhi: The Untimely Demise of Hem Shankar

 India
4
Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

Juventus' Champions League Hopes in Jeopardy After Como Defeat

 Italy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026