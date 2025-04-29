UN Urges De-escalation Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The UN has issued a strong call for easing tensions between India and Pakistan, with Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressing grave concerns about the potential for a catastrophic confrontation. This follows the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 26 dead.

Guterres spoke with Indian and Pakistani leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, urging them to pursue justice lawfully and avoid escalating the conflict further. He reiterated his condemnation of terrorism, emphasizing its universal impact and the need for accountability.

Meanwhile, diplomatic relations between the two nuclear-powered neighbors have been strained, with India announcing measures such as expulsion of Pakistani military personnel and suspension of treaties. UN officials, including General Assembly President Philemon Yang, emphasized the need for dialogue and maximum restraint.

