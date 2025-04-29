Syria Seeks Sanctions Relief: Diplomatic Talks in New York

Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, is scheduled to engage in high-level talks with senior U.S. State Department officials in New York on Tuesday. This crucial meeting will address Syria's plea for a definitive roadmap towards permanent sanctions relief.

Shibani's visit to the United Nations marks a significant moment as he raises the flag symbolizing Syria's uprising, emphasizing the urgency for economic revival after 14 years of conflict. This meeting represents the first of its kind on U.S. soil, following Syria's response to an extensive list of conditions from Washington for potential partial sanctions relief.

Last month, the United States outlined eight conditions, including the dismantling of remaining chemical weapons stockpiles, which Syria must address in exchange for sanctions relief. These talks underscore Syria's desperate economic situation, as previous temporary sanctions exemptions have provided minimal impact.

