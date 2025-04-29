Left Menu

Syria Seeks Sanctions Relief: Diplomatic Talks in New York

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani is set to meet U.S. officials in New York to discuss a permanent sanctions relief roadmap. This follows recent conditions set by the U.S. Damascus urgently needs relief to revive its war-ravaged economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:39 IST
Syria Seeks Sanctions Relief: Diplomatic Talks in New York
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, is scheduled to engage in high-level talks with senior U.S. State Department officials in New York on Tuesday. This crucial meeting will address Syria's plea for a definitive roadmap towards permanent sanctions relief.

Shibani's visit to the United Nations marks a significant moment as he raises the flag symbolizing Syria's uprising, emphasizing the urgency for economic revival after 14 years of conflict. This meeting represents the first of its kind on U.S. soil, following Syria's response to an extensive list of conditions from Washington for potential partial sanctions relief.

Last month, the United States outlined eight conditions, including the dismantling of remaining chemical weapons stockpiles, which Syria must address in exchange for sanctions relief. These talks underscore Syria's desperate economic situation, as previous temporary sanctions exemptions have provided minimal impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025