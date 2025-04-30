FIR Against MLA for Highway Blocade Over Bio-CNG Plant

Jalandhar Police have registered an FIR against Congress' Adampur MLA Sukhwinder Singh Kotli and others, including 100-150 unidentified individuals, for allegedly blocking the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on April 23. The protest was part of a demonstration against the proposed bio-CNG plant.

The Jalandhar Rural Police charged them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2020, and the National Highway Act, as specified in the FIR.

Opponents, including many area residents, have been protesting the plant for months, citing environmental and health risks. Kotli mentioned that resistance has been ongoing for eight months against the plant, which will process solid waste from the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation at the Bhogpur sugar mill in Adampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)